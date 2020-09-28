MI vs RCB Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2020 Match Online?

All eyes will be on the Dubai International Cricket stadium on Monday when two of the best cricketers-cum-captains of modern-day cricket, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, will square off in an IPL league encounter that promises fireworks.

From the leadership perspective in the league's history, the Rohit-led Mumbai Indians (MI) have dominated their IPL exchanges against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), having registered 16 wins from 25 games while the opponents have managed nine. MI have won IPL title four times while the RCB haven't won the coveted trophy even once in their 12 previous attempts.

In batting, Rohit looks in fine touch with the willow. He led from the front against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and scored a brilliant 54-ball 80 and powered his side to a massive 195/5. On the other hand, Kohli's bat has remained silent in the past two outings so far; the run-machine has managed only 15 runs.