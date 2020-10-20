Agarwal’s IPL ‘Leap of Faith’ Outcome of ‘Deliberate Practice’

Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) batting mainstay Mayank Agarwal's gravity-defying leap to save a certain six of Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard in the second Super Over on Sunday was a result of several factors - "deliberate practice" to improve, having a personal dietician and trainer, turning vegetarian last year, and playing hand cricket as a youngster. And a big turnaround came after he was picked in the Indian team in late 2018.

Opening batsman Agarwal, 29, was always a swift, agile, and energetic fielder, but he fielded at close-in positions like silly point and forward short leg. But in the IPL he has been manning the outfield - long-off to long-on, and elsewhere - with aplomb. His improved fielding is due to years of practice that he has been putting in since his teenage years while representing Karnataka in age-group cricket.