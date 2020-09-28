Mayank Agarwal on Team’s Decision at the Start to Open with Him

Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal shed some light on the team management’s decision to have him as an opener with KL Rahul at the start of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), after his 106 off 50 balls.

“There were a lot of talks (about whom KL partner with), it was up to the coach and management. Whatever decision they take, we were happy with that.”

Agarwal has scored 221 runs in three matches of the IPL 2020 opening for KXIP, just one run behind his partner KL Rahul.

When asked about where does Chris Gayle fit in the scheme of things for KXIP when both the openers are going great, Agarwal said they are not thinking about that too much. He said that they will take as the situation comes as currently those two are playing well and giving good starts to the team.