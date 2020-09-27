Mayank’s Century, Rahul’s Fifty Guide KXIP to 223/2 vs Rajasthan
Kings XI Punjab post 223/2 with Mayank Agarwal scoring his maiden IPL century.
Opener Mayank Agarwal smashed a 45-ball hundred to bring up his maiden IPL century and also help Kings XI Punjab post a solid 223/2 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals.
Coming out to open after being put into bat first by Steve Smith, Mayank had skipper and close friend KL Rahul for company. Third ball of the second over of the match and he declared his intent by smashing a six off Ankit Rajpoot’s delivery. Jaydev Unadkat was next and he went for a six and four as 17 runs were scored in the 3rd over of the innings.
Mayank brought up his century on the last ball of the 15th over, hitting Shreyas Gopal for a boundary. The 29-year-old finally got out on a 50-ball 106, caught by Samson off a Tom Curran delivery.
Kings XI Punjab were 183/1 in 16.3 overs when the number 3 batsman walked in.
Mayank’s Karnataka team-mate KL Rahul too was sent back to the dressing room in the very next over, out on 69 off 54.
Nicolas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell were the two new batters in and they took very little time to settle in as they added another 29 runs for the third wicket to help Kings XI Punhab post 223/2.
Rajasthan Royals are playing one batter less after having chosen to sit out David Miller and Yashasvi Jaiswal for Ankit Rajpoot and Jos Buttler.
