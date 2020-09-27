Mayank’s Century, Rahul’s Fifty Guide KXIP to 223/2 vs Rajasthan

Opener Mayank Agarwal smashed a 45-ball hundred to bring up his maiden IPL century and also help Kings XI Punjab post a solid 223/2 in their 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals.

Coming out to open after being put into bat first by Steve Smith, Mayank had skipper and close friend KL Rahul for company. Third ball of the second over of the match and he declared his intent by smashing a six off Ankit Rajpoot’s delivery. Jaydev Unadkat was next and he went for a six and four as 17 runs were scored in the 3rd over of the innings.