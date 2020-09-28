Ruthless Mayank Agarwal Slams 2nd Fastest IPL Ton by an Indian

Agarwal plundered 106 (50 balls, 10x4s, 7x6s) to propel KXIP to 223 for two wickets in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals. He and his fellow Bangalorean and captain KL Rahul (69 off 54 balls) were involved in a record partnership of 183 runs for the opening wicket as a desperate Royals captain Steve Smith pressed into service six bowlers.

At 29 years and 217 days, Agarwal had scored his highest IPL score, a fabulous 60-ball 89 on 20 September. Seven days later, at 29 years 225 days, he extended his explosive form to notch his maiden century in his 80th IPL match.

Agarwal was ruthless on the onside, but was no less productive on the off. He used short-arm pulls to great effect. At times, he went down on his right knee and swatted the ball either straight into the stands or over the long off-cover boundary. One such shot for a straight six brought up his half-century, off a mere 26 balls.

The Bengaluru-based Agarwal also danced down the pitch against spinners and lofted the ball for the maximum. Even his bat's outside edges off speedsters fetched him boundaries, so ferocious was his bat swing. Rajasthan Royals' captain Steven Smith was simply left wiping sweat from his forehead.