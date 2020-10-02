IPL 2020: Maxwell & Neesham Pull off Relay Catch to Dismiss Rohit

Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma was set for another big one and got into his hitting zone after scoring two fours and two sixes in Jimmy Neesham’s over – the 16th over of the Mumbai Indians innings.

The way he was going, it needed a special effort from the Kings XI Punjab side to get him out and the trans-Tasman duo of Jimmy Neesham and Glenn Maxwell just provided that for their team.

First ball of the 17th over by Mohammad Shami in the slot, Sharma backs himself to loft it straight down the ground. The shot had enough height, but sadly for Sharma, not enough distance.

Maxwell jumped to gobble the catch but was losing his balance due to the momentum as he came running in from long-off. He threw the ball just in time before going into the boundary ropes, towards Neesham who came from long-on and caught it pretty easily.