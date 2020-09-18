IPL Matchday SOP: 2 Buses for 1 Team, Only 17 Players in a Squad

Only those who are part of an Indian Premier League (IPL) team's 'hotel bubble' - including two waiters -- will be able to travel in the buses when teams will move between hotels and stadiums for matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saturday.

Each team will travel in two buses -- instead of one that would be sufficient in India - and the match officials who will be doing duty will also be secured in a similar 'bio bubble', according to a source.

"Each team will carry only 17 players and 12 coaching/support staff, two waiters, and two logistical personnel in two buses when they travel from hotels to stadiums and on their way back. Only people who are part of a team's 'hotel bubble' will be able to travel with that team. You can only operate at 50 per cent capacity of a bus here," the source told IANS from the UAE.