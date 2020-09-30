Warner, Bairstow, Kane Score & Rashid Picks 3/14 as SRH beat Delhi

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finally opened their account -- the last of the eight teams to do so -- with clinical batting and bowling efforts, beating Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in an IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan of Afghanistan was the star performer for SRH as he bagged three wickets for 14 runs in four overs, for which he was adjudged the Man of the Match.