Smith, Samson & Tewatia Help RR Topple MS Dhoni’s CSK With Ease

Earlier, half-centuries from Sanju Samson (74) and Steve Smith (69) along with Jofra Archer's (27 not out) late fireworks propelled Rajasthan Royals to a huge 216/7 in 20 overs.

Asked to bat, RR lost their opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (6), who fell to Deepak Chahar in the third over with just 11 runs on board.

However, Samson, who then joined his skipper Smith, looked in no mood to spare any CSK bowler. There was no looking back for the pair as they kept the scorers busy denying their opponents making any further inroads. The duo steered their side to 40/1 in the first five overs before they swiftly accelerated the run rate to help RR reach 119/1 in 10 overs.

The Smith-Samson pair was involved in a crucial 121-run partnership for the second wicket. CSK pacer Lungi Ngidi finally came with a breakthrough as he cut short Samson's stay in the middle in the 12th over with RR's scorecard reading 132/2. Samson's master class was laced with a boundary and nine sixes.