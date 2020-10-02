Rohit’s Mumbai Bounce Back With Solid 48-Run Win Over Punjab

Despite tumbling wickets, Pooran showed resistance with the bat and tried to anchor KXIP innings as he shared a 41-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell (11) which helped their side cross the three-digit mark.

However, the joy didn't last long for them James Pattinson got rid of a dangerous looking Pooran in the 14th over as KXIP were reduced to 101/4. Pooran's innings contained three fours and two sixes.

Just when KXIP added another six runs to their total, Chahar struck again, this time accounting for the wicket of Maxwell. James Neesham (7) and Sarfaraz Khan (7) were back in the hut, courtesy Bumrah and Pattinson respectively, while Trent Boult, too, joined the party as he accounted for the wicket of Ravi Bishnoi (1) in the 19th over with KXIP score being 124/8.

Krishnappa Gowtham and Mohammed Shami remained unbeaten on 21 and two runs respectively as KXIP fell short of the target by 48 runs.

For Mumbai, Bumrah, Chahar, and Pattinson bagged two wickets each while Krunal and Boult settled with one each.