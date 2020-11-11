Full List of Awards Handed Out After 2020 IPL Final

The Indian Premier League ended on Tuesday with Mumbai Indians beating Delhi Capitals in the final of the Indian Premier League T20.

The five wicket win ensured Mumbai won their fifth title and became the first team in nine years to win back-to-back titles, after Chennai Super Kings did it in 2010 and 2011.

Captain Rohit Sharma scored his first half-century since October 1 as MI chased down a target of 157 with nine balls to spare.

While the players celebrated their trophy, there were many other honours handed out on the night in Dubai with Mumbai also winning the Fairplay Award.

Here’s a look at all other individual awards handed out at the season’s final post-match presentation: