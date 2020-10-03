Mahipal Lomror Anchors RR’s Faltering Innings, Helps Post 154/6

Middle-order batsman Mahipal Lomror's valuable 47 helped Rajasthan Royals set a 155-run target for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 15th IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Electing to bat, Royals didn't have a great start as they lost skipper Steve Smith (5), Jos Buttler (22) and Sanju Samson (4) inside the first five overs with just 31 runs on the board.

Lomror -- who was playing his first match in this IPL season -- then took control of the innings and along with Robin Uthappa, took the team's score to 70. Uthappa looked to be finding his form before his 17-run knock came to an end in the 11th over.