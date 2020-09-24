Watch: Coach Jayawardene & Zaheer Khan’s message after win vs KKR
Mahela Jayawardene said it was a brilliant game for Mumbai Indians and a good comeback after loss in the first game.
Mumbai Indians’ head coach Mahela Jayawardene seemed very satisfied and pleased with his side’s comeback against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after their loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 opener.
He lauded the 90-runs partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Rohit Sharma. “That shows character out there in the middle. The way they took on the bowlers, they did not have that fear of failure. [If] the ball’s there to hit - you hit.”
He heaped praise on his bowlers too, saying the bowling was attacking and aggressive. “We might get hit here and there; it’s T20 cricket, but we just need to back ourselves,” he said.
Team Mentor Zaheer Khan, too, had praises to offer, especially for Trent Boult, who started with the maiden over in KKR’s batting innings. “I think these are the things that are coming together, and they’re just going to happen at the right time for us.”
The 41-year old also mentioned that they still haven’t played the best cricket possible but the most exciting thing for the team is that they are adapting and very quickly at that.
Mumbai Indians have a 4-day break before they play their next game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Monday, 28 September, in Dubai.
