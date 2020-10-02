IPL 2020: DK Should Open Instead of Narine for KKR, Says Madan Lal

"Sunil Narine is not able to play the big hits now. It would be better if Dinesh Karthik himself opens instead of Narine so that his batting order does not go that far back."

He stated the reason for his choice that a specialist batsman at the top of the order with Shubman Gill will be able to provide good starts.

Narine started opening in the Big Bash League 2016-17 edition, where Melbourne Renegades sent him to open the batting. Narine scored 21 runs off 13 balls with a couple of boundaries and a six. Since then teams started using him as a pinch-hitter at the top so that he could score quickfire cameos and take the pressure off the main batsmen. And, for Kolkata Knight Rider, Trinbago Knight Riders, and his national side, West Indies, Narine has made a few handy contributions opening the batting.

However, in this year’s IPL, the tried and tested method has failed three times in a row. The main objective for sending Narine was to get quick runs like 20 off 10 balls or 40 off 25 balls, something like that. But, on pitches in the UAE, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, where the bowling is stopping and the batsmen have to take their time to settle in and then go for their shots, Narine’s Strike Rate is below 100.