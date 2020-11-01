KXIP Had Games in Pocket, Couldn’t Finish Them, Says KL Rahul

“At the start of the tournament, that short run has come back to bite us very hard. We all make mistakes and we have made a few this season. We need to accept it, learn from it and come back stronger.”

Touching on the second heavy defeat against CSK in IPL 2020, Rahul said that his side were just not up to the mark in a pressure situation.

“We didn’t bat really well, It is as simple as that. We didn't bat really well. Big pressure game and we expected 180-190 on the board, unfortunately we couldn't soak in the pressure and get a big total.”

Earlier in the season, during their series of defeats, KXIP lost to CSK by 10 wickets and was handed a nine-wicket defeat in their last league game as well.