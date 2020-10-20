IPL: Dhawan’s Record Ton Propels Delhi Capitals to 164/5 vs KXIP

Shikhar Dhawan continued his golden run in IPL as Delhi Capitals piled on the runs once again, scoring 164/5 at Dubai in match 38 of IPL 2020. The left-handed opener created history by becoming the first batsman ever in IPL history to score two back-to-back centuries.

Having won the toss, Delhi elected to bat first and raced to 53/1 in their powerplay. However, Punjab’s spin trio of Maxwell-Bishnoi-Ashwin managed to keep things quiet in the middle overs. Delhi managed 47 in their last five overs, thanks to some big hits by Dhawan, but will feel they fell 15-20 runs short.

Mohammad Shami was the pick of the bowlers yet again, picking up two wickets for only 28 runs.