KXIP Could Have Won It in 18-19 Overs: Pollard After 2 Super Overs

Jasprit Bumrah was given the ball in the first super over for the Mumbai Indians and he gave just five runs and got both Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul out. In the main innings, too, apart from going for 15 runs in one over, Bumrah gave just 9 in the other three and took wickets of Mayank Agarwal, Pooran, and Rahul.

Asked about having a bowler like Bumrah in their side, Pollard said that till two years ago, Lasith Malinga used to be their premier go-to bowler and Bumrah having been part of the MI setup for several years now has taken the mantle. “It is nice for us [having Bumrah in MI], it’s just a matter of us putting runs on the board for him to defend and let him go out and do this thing.”

Needing six runs off six balls, MI sent both their openers to finish off the task but Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly to take the match to another super over. Asked about sending Rohit and Quinton de Kock ahead of big-hitters like himself and Hardik Pandya, Pollard said he would assume that they went in because the target was relatively lower and both of them are world-class players, who play proper cricketing shots.