KKR’s Class of ’18 Impresses, Twitter Lauds Players and Management

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) trio of Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti has insisted everyone take notice when they have taken the field in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pacers Mavi and Nagarkoti, who have endured injuries and insecurities for the last couple of years, have subsided every distraction and have taken the centrestage particularly in KKR’s first three games.

After being picked up in the 2018 mega auction to play for the KKR franchise, after their performances in the Under-19 World Cup, 2018, the trio didn’t get enough chances.

Shivam Mavi played 9 games for KKR in the 2018 season and took just five wickets with an economy of 9.54. Although he impressed with his pace, he looked a work-in-progress bowler. His returns were poor, however, the management stuck with him and retained him for the next season as well, unfortunately, he was ruled out due to a stress fracture.