KKR Bowling Coach Mills Reveals Why Kuldeep is Not Part of the XI

Asked about his performance, Mills said that Rahul Tripathi is an example to everyone in the way that he has worked to get into the side. He said that in a squad of 20-24 players, everyone is fighting for a spot and when he got an opportunity he has performed brilliantly.

Opening the innings, Rahul Tripathi came out all guns blazing and smashed 81 runs, giving the KKR side a score of 167.

After failures in the first four matches opening the batting, Sunil Narine was removed from the opener’s position and was used as a floater. He came in at No 4 and played a cameo of 17 (9). Mills said that it hasn’t worked for him opening the batting this time around, but they were delighted that he managed to get some quick runs at that point in time.

When asked if Pat Cummins’ role is going to be in the first half of their bowling innings going forward, Mills said that he is their strike bowler. “We’re trying to be very aggressive at the top of the innings with the ball and it’s certainly an opportunity for us to get as many overs as we can to attack with him early on.”

Cummins finished his quota of four overs in the 11th over of the KKR’s bowling innings, going for just 25 runs. With him bowling at the start, Andre Russell has been bestowed with the responsibility of bowling at the death. Russell bowled the crucial 18th over, giving away just three runs and taking the wicket of Sam Curran. Mills said with the skill set that Russell has and the requirement of the team, Russell with his yorkers and fast bouncers is an asset for the team at the death.