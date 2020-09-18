Kings XI Punjab Pin Hopes on KL Rahul’s ‘Triple Avatar’

If you think T20Is are too small a sample size considering they only began just over a decade ago, numbers from the One Day International history should only add more weight to the load Rahul is already covered in.

In ODIs, there have only been 8 players to keep, captain and open the batting. Alec Stewart, with 28 ODIs in this triple role, tops the list in terms of matches. Only three of these eight players have played over 10 games.

Kings XI have meddled with their coaching staff for this season and have Anil Kumble on board as head coach. They also made key acquisitions in the auction with Sheldon Cottrell, James Neesham, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Jordan bringing in overseas power. However, their fortunes this season will still hinge on each of the three avatars Rahul, the most integral element in the setup, will don.