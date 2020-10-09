IPL 2020: KL Holds on to Orange Cap, Purple Stays with Rabada

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues to hold onto the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap is lying with Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada in the ongoing Indian Premier League season following the conclusion of the 22nd IPL 2020 match.

On Thursday evening, SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rahul managed to score 11 runs against the David Warner-led side and in the process took his tournament tally to 313 in six games. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 299 runs to his name from six games. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal is third on the list with 281 runs.