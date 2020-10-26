KL Rahul Has Led Kings XI Brilliantly This IPL: Sunil Gavaskar

KL Rahul has led Kings XI Punjab brilliantly in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), feels former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar.

Apart from leading the team from the front, Rahul has been in great form with the bat as well as he has scored 567 runs in 11 matches and is holding the Orange Cap.

"They (Kings XI Punjab) have been brilliantly led by KL Rahul. KL Rahul has grown into the captaincy role, and though he didn't score as many as he normally does, he made sure, with his field placing, with his bowling changes, even giving Chris Jordan that 19th over and then trusting Arshdeep to defend 14 in the final over is fantastic," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Live.