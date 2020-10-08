IPL 2020: KL Holds on to Orange Cap, Purple Stays With Rabada

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada continue to lead the respective charts for leading run-scorers and wicket-takers in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season following the conclusion of the 21st IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, which the Dinesh Karthik-led side won by 10 runs.

Rahul has scored 302 runs – including one hundred and two half-centuries – in five matches so far and has the Orange Cap. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 299 runs to his name from six games. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal is third on the list with 272 runs.

In the bowlers' list, Rabada has 12 wickets from five games and holds the Purple Cap. He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah, who has 11 wickets in six games. Bumrah's teammate Trent Boult is third on the list with 10 wickets from six matches.