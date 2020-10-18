Lockie Ferguson Stars as KKR Defeat Sunrisers in Super Over

Put in to bat, KKR captain Eoin Morgan (23-ball 34) and Dinesh Karthik (14-ball 29) combined to score 58 runs in the last five overs to take their team to 163/5 in 20 overs.

In response, SRH needed 18 runs off the last over with captain David Warner (47*) and Rashid Khan (1*) at the crease. KKR handed Andre Russell the ball, and he started the over with a no ball. Rashid ran a single on the first ball he faced. Warner then smashed three back-to-back boundaries and ran a double to bring the required runs down to 2 off the last ball.

The skipper ran a single off the last delivery to tie the scores and send the match into a Super Over.