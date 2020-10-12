RCB vs KKR: Sunil Narine Sits Out After Being Reported, Banton In

Bangalore come into the match riding high on confidence after their comfortable 37-run win over arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings while KKR, too, had pipped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) merely by two runs in a thrilling contest on Saturday.

Despite starting the season with some below-par show, RCB seem to have finally gained the momentum. Kohli, too, in good touch with the bat and the run-machine single-handedly propelled his side to a respectable 169/4 wickets against CSK with his blistering unbeaten 90. Later, the bowlers rose to the occasion as well to defend the modest target with ease.

One of the main concerns for the KKR think-tank had been the silence of skipper Dinesh Karthik's bat but he finally dusted off his rustiness with a 29-ball 58 against KXIP.

However, the conditions will be completely different today in Sharjah and it will be interesting to see how these two spinners perform against some of the best modern day greats.