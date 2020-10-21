KKR Elect to Bat First vs RCB, Andre Russell Sits Out

Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to maintain the momentum they generated from the morale-boosting Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson roared into the tournament with exceptional figures of 3/15 (four overs) besides 2/2 in the Super-Over to help KKR collect 2 points.

On the other hand, RCB's opener Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and captain Virat Kohli have all managed to find form with the bat. Kohli, who was struggling in the initial few games of the season, has led his team from the front, while de Villiers has done what he is best known for.

Against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last contest, de Villiers single-handedly blew away the opponents as he smashed 55 of just 22 deliveries. Moreover, the last time the two sides faced each other, de Villiers hammered 73 off 33 balls.