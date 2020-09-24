Rahul Smashes Century, RCB 4/3 During Chase as KXIP Cruise to Win

Rahul opened the innings with Mayank Agarwal and the fact that the latter was the second highest scorer for KXIP with 26, shows how big Rahul's contribution was. Dropped twice by RCB captain Virat Kohli, Rahul smashed 14 fours and seven sixes in his innings.

The KXIP skipper stitched 57-run stands each with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran. Agarwal was bowled out by Yuzvendra Chahal for 26 (off 20 balls) while Pooran was caught out by AB de Villiers at mid-off off a delivery by Shivam Dube.

Dube also removed Glenn Maxwell (6-ball 5) and reduced Punjab to 128/3 in 15.2 overs.

Rahul and Karun Nair (8-ball 15*) stitched a 78-run unbeaten partnership with the skipper scoring the majority of the runs.

RCB pacer Dale Steyn was the most expensive bowler of the innings, going for 57 runs in 4 overs without a scalp. Fast bowlers Navdeep Saini (0/37) and Umesh Yadav (0/35) also failed to pick up any wickets. Dube returned with 2/33 while Chahal picked up one wicket and gave away 25 runs in four overs.