IPL: After Initial Setbacks, How KXIP & RR Are Rising This Season

Among the many patterns set in the first half of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) was the struggles of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) to replicate their initial success.

While RR started their campaign in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and KXIP, they went on to lose the next four matches on the trot. The situation in the KXIP camp was even more worrisome.

KXIP lost their first match to Delhi Capitals only in the Super Over before captain KL Rahul's record 132 not out and a clinical performance from their bowlers helped the trump Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their second game by 97 runs.

After that, however, they went on to lose five games on the trot, most of them being heavy defeats.