IPL 2020: ‘Not Buying That Nonsense,’ Pietersen on Dhoni’s Reasons

“It’s not about experiments, saying ‘oh it’s early on in the tournament’. Let me tell you, T20 cricket can bite you very, very quickly. You can end up losing five games on the go very quickly and then you can end up thinking ‘oh my goodness, are we actually going to get into the finals?’ I am not buying into this nonsense,” said Pietersen on a post-match show on Star Sports.

Pietersen’s comments came after Dhoni said that he hasn’t batted for a long time and the 14-day quarantine didn’t help.

But, Pietersen was quick to point to that if he doesn’t give himself time in the middle, how else he would get used to the conditions and batting in pressure. “When you see how close they went, du Plessis started to go, then MS Dhoni started hitting at the end and then they lost by only 16 runs.” According to him, if he had come early, he could have started going for the shots early compared to now, where he started hitting just in the last over.