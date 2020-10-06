Kagiso Rabada Takes Over Purple Cap From Chahal After 4/24 vs RCB
Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap.
Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul continues to hold the Orange Cap while the Purple Cap is now with Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada following the conclusion of the 19th IPL 2020 match which the Shreyas Iyer-led side won by 59 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Rahul has scored 302 runs – including one hundred and two half-centuries – in five matches so far and leads the chart for the leading run scorers. He is followed by Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis who has 282 runs to his name from five games. Kings XI opener Mayank Agarwal is third on the list with 272 runs.
IPL 2020: Most Runs
- KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): 302 runs in 5 matches
- Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings): 282 runs in 5 matches
- Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab): 272 runs in 5 matches
- Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals): 181 runs in 5 matches
- Prithvi Shaw (Delhi Capitals): 179 in 5 matches
In the bowlers' list, Rabada has 12 wickets from five games and leads the chart. He is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal who has scalped eight wickets in five games and Trent Boult who also has eight wickets from five matches to his name.
IPL 2020: Most Wickets
- Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): 12 wickets in 5 matches
- Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore): 8 wickets in 5 matchs
- Md Shami (Kings XI Punjab): 8 wickets in 5 matches
- Trent Boult (Mumbai Indians): 8 wickets in 5 matches
- Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals): 7 wickets in 5 matches
These running caps are presented to the leading run scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.
In the points table, Delhi Capitals are currently at the numero uno spot with eights points from five games. They are followed by Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore who both have six points from five matches.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.