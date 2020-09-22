IPL 2020: Nice to Be Under Pressure in First Game, Says Rabada 

"I think it was incredible batting by Stoinis. He played an unbelievable innings towards the end to get us to a respectable total, and I thought Shreyas (Iyer) and Rishabh (Pant) batted extremely well together to get us out of that hole early on," said the South African.

"What a day Stoinis had - he bowled two full tosses and got two wickets so it was his day. And from there, I think we took our opportunity to win that game," he added.

Having stepped up to deliver in the Super Over, the 25-year-old conceded two runs off the first ball with his delivery drifting onto KL Rahul's legs. However, the South African came back to pick up the Indian opener's wicket by following him down the leg side and forcing him into an awkward position to play the pull shot, which eventually found Axar Patel's hands.

"You don't plan anything. I don't plan to win, but instead, I plan to execute to win, and I think I managed to do that well in the Super Over," Rabada commented on how he approached the six deliveries.