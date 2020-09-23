IPL 2020: ‘6666’ Tweet Resurfaces, ‘Astrologer’ Archer at It Again

Coming in to bat when 10 balls were remaining in the Royals’ innings, Archer hit four consecutive sixes off Lungi Ngidi of CSK to take RR’s score beyond 200. RR after being at 132-1 at 11.3 overs at one stage were struggling to get to 200 after losing 6 wickets at regular intervals.

Not just those four sixes, Ngidi bowled a couple of no-balls, a wide with three singles and RR scored 30 runs off that over. So, along with the above ‘6666’ tweet, Archer’s tweets of “CSK gonna struggle” and “30 an over?” dating back to 2015 and 2014, respectively, also resurfaced proving the theory true as all of these tweets fit perfectly with the game situations on Tuesday. The theory has been proved right so many times now that people are not even surprised anymore.

Even his team’s social media handle joined the conversation.