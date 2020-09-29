In A First, Bumrah Fails to Win Super Over for Mumbai Indians  

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 witnessed another thrilling contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians which the Virat Kohli-led side were able to win in the Super Over.

On Monday, Bangalore posted 201/3 while batting first, riding on brilliant half-centuries from Aaron Finch (52), Devdutt Padikkal (54) and AB de Villiers (55). In response, the Rohit Sharma-led side managed to match the score, courtesy brilliant knocks of 99 and 60 not out from Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard respectively in their allotted 20 overs.

The result of the match was decided through a Super Over in which Mumbai Indians could muster seven runs and then RCB chased down the 8-run target on the last ball of the over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.