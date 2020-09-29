Ishan Kishan’s 99 and His Journey in Mumbai Indians

Kishan came out all guns blazing against Kolkata Knight Riders later in the season to put behind a streak of three ducks in four innings. His 21-ball 62, including four sixes off four balls off Kuldeep, pushed Mumbai Indians into the top four in a must-win clash for them.

He ended the season in rather meek fashion, though, continuing his cycle of mind-blowing knocks separated by a series of poor performances.

The general notion around Kishan by the end of the season was along the lines of what Jayawardene had said earlier. He is either, too, ecstatic or too low, something Kishan himself admits after the season.

"In cricket, you have to be mentally very strong and if you feel under pressure you can sometimes change your game also. That's not good for the team, or for the player. That's what happened to me, I think. I'm a guy who gets happy when I score runs, and when I don't, I am upset," Kishan had said an in interview to ESPNcricinfo.

"But they [MI management] emphasised on being neutral. Because if you are happy in any game, and then you are upset when you don't score, in the next game also you will go with the same state of mind. That does not allow you to play your game. That's the thing they spoke to me about, to stay normal whether I perform or not, and keep practising well."