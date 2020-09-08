Inside Pictures of Mumbai Indians’ Lavish ‘Team Room’ in the UAE

IPL is all set to kick-start from 19 September in the UAE. After completing a 6-day quarantine, the players have finally started sweating it out on the field in some intense training sessions.

But away from the game, Mumbai Indians’ players and support staff were given a sprawling 15,000 square foot recreational centre at their hotel, the St. Regis in Abu Dhabi.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the IPL team members are not allowed to anywhere outside of the hotel, training ground and the stadium so this ‘team room’ is where they will be spending a lot of their off time over the next 3 months.