Inside Pictures of Mumbai Indians’ Lavish ‘Team Room’ in the UAE

IPL is all set to kick-start from 19 September in the UAE. After completing a 6-day quarantine, the players have finally started sweating it out on the field in some intense training sessions.

But away from the game, Mumbai Indians’ players and support staff were given a sprawling 15,000 square foot recreational centre at their hotel, the St. Regis in Abu Dhabi.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the IPL team members are not allowed to anywhere outside of the hotel, training ground and the stadium so this ‘team room’ is where they will be spending a lot of their off time over the next 3 months.

In photos and videos shared by Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and his team were seen having a gala time at this team room, which is in sync with the bio-secure rules.

To help the players relax during their off time, the recreational centre has an indoor theatre, pool table, lounge and other fun games.

Here is the first look of Mumbai Indians ‘Team Room’

Kiwi left-arm pace bowler Mitchell McClenaghan enjoying a drink with Nathan Coulter Nile.
Image Courtesy: PTI
This room has been designed in a blue theme since the jersey of the Mumbai Indians is blue in color.
Image Courtesy: PTI
The recreational room also has karaoke and other musical equipments.
Image Courtesy: PTI
In the room named ‘One Family’ , arrangement of games have also been made.
Image Courtesy: PTI
MI skipper Rohit Sharma having a good time with the boys at the recreational centre.
Image Courtesy: PTI
Head coach of MI, Mahela Jawayardene, is seen in a fun mood alongside Hardik Pandya.
Image Courtesy: PTI
Mumbai keeper batsman Aditya Tare is seen having a good time at MI’s Team Room.
Image Courtesy: PTI
Jharkhand left-hand batsman Saurabh Tiwary enjoying his time at the Team Room.
Image Courtesy: PTI
Aussie all rounder Nathan Coulter Nile spotted with a volleyball.
Image Courtesy: PTI
Such sofas have been set upto seat the members of the Mumbai Indians.
Image Courtesy: PTI
The recreational centre also has a pool table and Jharkhand keeper batsman Ishan Kishan trying his hand at the pool stick.
Image Courtesy: PTI

