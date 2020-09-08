Inside Pictures of Mumbai Indians’ Lavish ‘Team Room’ in the UAE
Take a look at Mumbai Indians’ lavish ‘Team Room’ in Abu Dhabi.
IPL is all set to kick-start from 19 September in the UAE. After completing a 6-day quarantine, the players have finally started sweating it out on the field in some intense training sessions.
But away from the game, Mumbai Indians’ players and support staff were given a sprawling 15,000 square foot recreational centre at their hotel, the St. Regis in Abu Dhabi.
Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the IPL team members are not allowed to anywhere outside of the hotel, training ground and the stadium so this ‘team room’ is where they will be spending a lot of their off time over the next 3 months.
In photos and videos shared by Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and his team were seen having a gala time at this team room, which is in sync with the bio-secure rules.
To help the players relax during their off time, the recreational centre has an indoor theatre, pool table, lounge and other fun games.
Here is the first look of Mumbai Indians ‘Team Room’
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.