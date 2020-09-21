IPL 2020: Scan Reports Pretty Encouraging, Says R Ashwin on Injury

On Sunday, 20 September, in the second match of IPL 2020, between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, Ravichandran Ashwin hurt himself on the last ball of his first over. He picked up two wickets in his first five balls and then dived to stop Glenn Maxwell from picking a single.

While diving, he landed on his left shoulder and suffered an injury. Speculations started soon after, that he might miss the whole IPL 2020.