IPL 2020: In Pant’s Absence, Dhawan Switches to Fourth Gear  

Delhi Capitals had lost the opener Prithvi Shaw in the first over but Dhawan still managed to find some boundaries.

"Unfortunately, we lost two wickets and things went a bit slow at the start. We knew we were chasing a big target then we hit (some) boundaries," he added.

With Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane gone and skipper Shreyas Iyer still finding his feet by the end of the power-play, Dhawan had done well to keep the run rate going with 24 off 16 balls. Next over, he survived a chance but hit 12 over five deliveries to keep the team going.

"He was playing aggressively, so they were able to stay up with the rate which was a big factor. If we could have got him early and put a little bit of pressure on their middle to lower order, the game might have been different," said CSK coach Stephen Fleming.