‘I Love This Game and Hate It Too’: Virat After Scoring 72 Runs

When asked about his form after he played an innings of unbeaten 72 runs, Virat Kohli chuckled and said that he told the Rajasthan Royals’ wicket-keeper Jos Buttler that he loves this game and hates it too because of its nature.

"It's a funny game you know. It's an amazing game," Kohli said at the post-match presentation to Ian Bishop. "I was telling Jos when I was batting in there, 'I love this game and I hate it too'.

"It's something that you need to understand as a player. When you play so much of cricket, you do feel like at times you're not in control of what you want to do. But more than that, you feel disappointed when the team's not doing well. But when the team's doing well, you feel like 'Okay I've got some more space to figure out how I want to go about applying my kind of batting for the benefit of the team.’ ”