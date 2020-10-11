Narine’s Action Won’t be Subject to 3D Biomechanical Screening

Clause 4.2 states: "Before a Player can request an Official Assessment, he is required to visit one of the ICC Approved Cricket Centres for a 3D biomechanical analysis of his bowling action. The ICC Approved Cricket Centre will produce a detailed report of such analysis for the Player. Note: If a Player is placed on the Warning List or Reported as a result of his participation in Matches then in order to be Cleared for the purposes of this Policy he should request an Official Assessment based on an analysis of his bowling action at SRASSC or one of the other ICC Approved Cricket Centre."

However, due to Covid-19, the BCCI has waived off the need for biomechanical analysis in this edition.

Clause 4.2 in the policy states this: "Owing to the COVID 19 situation and the corresponding travel and the quarantine rules, as on date, that are stipulated by the Health and Safety Protocols during IPL 2020 and by the national government authorities in India, Australia, UK and South Africa, it might not be feasible for a Player to attend the SRASSC or another ICC Approved Cricket Centre. Accordingly, for the 2020 Season, this requirement for a 3D biomechanical analysis of the bowler's action to accompany the request for an Official Assessment is temporarily waived. In the event of a change in the travel restrictions and /or quarantine requirements, BCCI reserves the right to reinstate this requirement during the 2020 Season."

