IPL 2020: Five Worst Bowling Figures Till Now  

While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

We takes a look at five worst bowling figures in the 46 matches that have been played so far: