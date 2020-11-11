Here’s Who Finished IPL 2020 With The Purple & Orange Caps

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan finished the season in second place with 618 runs after being dismissed on 15 runs in the final against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. He scored four half-centuries and two centuries, both of which came on the trot and made him the first Indian player to do so.

SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner was third with 548 runs, including four half centuries. He is the first player to score more than 500 runs for six consecutive seasons in the IPL.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer finished fifth with 519 runs while Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan rounds off the top five with 516 runs.