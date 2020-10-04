Morgan, Not Karthik, Should Lead KKR, Believes Sreesanth

The England batsman, however, defended the team management's decision.

"When you look at our batting line-up, we have a number of match-winners, so it's very difficult to go up the order, particularly when you have a world-class all-rounder in Andre Russell. He is an incredible striker, and when he comes up the order, obviously everybody else has to shift down a little bit," said Morgan after the match. "We went from a position of being behind the 8-ball because Delhi bowled well, to a position of strength and looking like winning it. It just wasn't meant to be," he added.

KKR will next take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.