Should’ve Bowled First: Morgan After KKR Post Lowest 20-Over Total

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan admitted that he should have chosen to bowl first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium after their disastrous night out against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, 21 October.

KKR were limited to 84/8 in 20 overs, the lowest score by any team in the IPL batting first and playing through their 20 overs, before RCB chased down the target with more than six overs to spare.

"Being four-five down early on isn't the position we wanted to be in. RCB bowled well, and probably looking at the conditions, we should have bowled first," said Morgan.