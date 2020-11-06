IPL 2020 Eliminator: SRH Look to Continue Winning Run vs Shaky RCB

On Friday, Kohli and Co. will, however, face a must-win situation as another defeat will end their campaign. Young opener Josh Philippe (78 in 5 matches) is yet to score big after getting starts in the last few matches. RCB may also decide to bring back Aaron Finch at the top order to partner Devdutt Padikkal (472 in 14 matches) who has been brilliant so far at the top of the order.

Kohli (460 in 14 matches), whose strike-rate has been under scanner in recent times, will have the responsibility to build the innings with AB de Villiers (398 in 14 matches) in the middle-order.

Chris Morris and Shivam Dube will need to escalate the run-rate with fireworks down the order. Pacer Navdeep Saini (6 wickets in 12 matches), who missed the last match due to a split webbing, will likely return in the big game.

Saini along with Mohammed Siraj (9 wickets in 8 matches), Isuru Udana (8 wickets in 10 matches) and all-rounder Morris (11 wickets in 9 matches) will have the responsibility to jolt the in-form SRH top-order.

Yuzvendra Chahal (20 from 14) will again be RCB's go-to man and would hope some quality support from Washington Sundar.