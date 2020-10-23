Sunil Gavaskar Angry With Shaw’s Batting Approach: Aakash Chopra

After scoring two 60-plus scores and a quickfire 40, Delhi Capitals’ opening batsman Prithvi Shaw’s form has tapered off. In the last four games, he has returns of 4, 0, 0 and 7 to show for.

The major problem in those three games before the previous one has been the swinging delivery. Facing the likes of Trent Boult, Jofra Archer and Deepak Chahar, Shaw has been found out against the moving ball and has come under the scanner especially for the lack of his feet movement against swing.

But that wasn’t the case against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the previous game. Former India batsman Aakash Chopra recently revealed that legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar was very angry during commentary in DC’s match against KXIP with the way Prithvi Shaw gave his wicket up.

With Shikhar Dhawan going great gun at the other end and with lack of swing, Shaw went after the medium-pacer Jimmy Neesham and gave his wicket away.