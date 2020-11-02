Dhoni Can Score 400 Runs in IPL 2021: Sunil Gavaskar

Gavaskar, however, said that Dhoni has to play competitive cricket in order to come back in run-scoring form. “Being in the nets is fine but unless he plays competitive cricket, particularly because he is at an age where the reflexes slow down. What do you tend to lose as you get older is your timing. Everything might look good. But your timing changes, the timing in the sense, you think your foot is going towards the ball, but it's just that much short for you getting a good drive or the ball going in the air.”

Gavaskar added that if he manages to play some form of competitive cricket, whether it is domestic or in any other competition, Dhoni can score 400 runs in IPL 2021, now that it’s confirmed that he will play the next season.