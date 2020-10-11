Rishabh Pant Out, Rahane In: Delhi Capitals Make 2 Changes vs MI

After warming the bench for his side’s first six games, Ajinkya Rahane has been drafted into the Delhi Capitals’ playing eleven for their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians.

Traded from the Rajasthan Royals, Rahane didn’t get a spot DC’s XI with the opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan scoring runs for them.

After Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat in the top-of-the-table clash, captain Shreyas Iyer said that Rishabh Pant, who was seen hobbling in the last match due to a cramp in his hamstring, was sitting out. Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey was hence handed his IPL debut, to keep the stumps.

One short of a foreigner’s slot, Delhi was forced to leave out Shimron Hetmyer as Ajinkya Rahane made his way into the same.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand are playing an unchanged team.