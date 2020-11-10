Pant & Iyer’s Fifties Help Delhi Post 156/7 After Poor Start v MI

Trent Boult started the IPL final for Mumbai Indians in the most magical way, picking the wicket of Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the very first ball of the match and then sending back Ajinkya Rahane in the third over.

Delhi were reduced to 16/2 in 2.4 overs.

Jayant Yadav, who was playing in place of Rahul Chahar, then dealt Delhi another major setback picking the wicket of the in-form Shikhar Dhawan on 15.

Delhi then were 22/3 in 3.3 overs.