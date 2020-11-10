Pant & Iyer’s Fifties Help Delhi Post 156/7 After Poor Start v MI
Rishabh Pant & Shreyas Iyer scores half centuries as Delhi ended up scoring 156/7 vs Mumbai Indians in the IPL final
Trent Boult started the IPL final for Mumbai Indians in the most magical way, picking the wicket of Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in the very first ball of the match and then sending back Ajinkya Rahane in the third over.
Delhi were reduced to 16/2 in 2.4 overs.
Jayant Yadav, who was playing in place of Rahul Chahar, then dealt Delhi another major setback picking the wicket of the in-form Shikhar Dhawan on 15.
Delhi then were 22/3 in 3.3 overs.
Captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then collaborated for a 96-run stand that saw Pant smash a half century before Nathan Coulter-Nile picked his first wicket of the match, sending back the keeper 56. The partnership had done enough to stabalise the innings as the score read 118/4 by the time Pant returned to the dressing room in the 15th over.
That wicket got Mumbai the momentum and they slowed Delhi’s innings, sending back Shimron Hetymer in the 18th over and then Coulter-Nile packed off Axar Patel and Kagiso Rabada in the 20th.
Delhi ended up scoring 156/7 in their 20 overs. Boult was the highest-wicket taker for MI with three scalps while Coulter-Nile and Yadav got two and one respectively. Jasprit Bumrah finished wicketless.
