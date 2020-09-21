Delhi Capitals Seal ‘Super Over’ Win Over KXIP - 5 Big Moments

Just the second match of the season, and the Indian Premier League (IPL) delivered exactly what cricket fans had been missing – some high-octane sporting action.

The game between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals was tied as both sides ended their respective 20 overs on 157/8 on Sunday, 20 September. In the first Super Over of the season, pacer Kagiso Rabada ensured KXIP could face just three balls and score two runs as Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi eventually registered an easy win.

Here’s a look at the big moments from the thrilling game played at the Dubai International Stadium.