IPL: No Dhoni Magic as CSK Chase Fizzles Out, Delhi Win by 44 Runs

CSK, who had won the toss and opted to chase, managed 131/7 in their 20 overs, with none of the batsman managing to reach the 50-run mark. This was the three-time champions’ second-straight loss, after they lost to Rajasthan Royals by 16 runs.

This is the first time since 2010 that DC have started an IPL season with two consecutive victories. They are on top of the table now with four points.